Bello Commends HYPPADEC for Impacting on Citizens’ Lives

Ibrahim Oyewale ,Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has commended Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission for its consistence support to impact positively on the lives of the people of the State .

Bello gave this commendation while declaring open Stakeholders Forum on Proposed HYPPADEC Medium Term Strategic Plan for 2022-2027 in Lokoja , Kogi State Capital on Thursday.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, urged HYPPADEC to consider the presentations of the critical Stakeholders from the ten benefiting local government areas in the state as a working document for its 2022-2027 plan.

“The inputs of the critical Stakeholders from the ten local government areas, on what they believe is good for their people should take the centre stage as working document for HYPPADEC

“In doing so, it will facilitate HYPPADEC programme of actions to meet with the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens” the Governor affirmed.

The Governor however, urge local government council chairmen and their vices, traditional rulers and some top government officials from the ten HYPPADEC Local Government Areas who are participating at the forum to make their presentations as they will benefit their their people.

The Medium Term Strategic Plan for 2022-2027 consisted of action plans and ten thematic areas for the benefitting local government areas in Kogi State

A traditional ruler , Ohimegey Igu of Kogi Karfe Alhaji Abdul rasak Sani Isah Koto has urged the federal federal to dredge River Niger, stressing that without proper dreading of River Niger the communities living around the river are wasting their time.

He also called on the government to re-channels all the channels on the roads in Koto Karfe ,stressing that it was the blockage of these channels that led to water submerged the road and cut the town from other cities .

He pointed out that the House of Representatives member representing Lokoja/Kogi ( Koto Karfe) Federal federal constituency has been pressurising the federal government on the Same issue .

Also speaking, the Ejeh of pqqq His Royal Highness,John Egwemi has lent his voice to dredging, pointing out that to avoid perennial flooding in his domain, calling on the government to also construct more dams to absorbs .

The chairman HYPPADEC Governing Council, Joseph Terfa Ityav in his address, stressed the importance of effective planning to achieve needed result

“Planning is very important, if you don’t plan, you will not have proper direction hence the need for the ongoing stakeholders forum

“We are going to work in collaboration with relevant ministries/agencies for the five years action to enhance our activities in Kogi” Itayav disclosed.

Traditional rulers from the ten HYPPADEC Local Government Areas in Kogi, in their contributions at the forum hailed HYPPADEC for its task to improve upon the living standard of the people ranging from provision of motorised boreholes, agricultural imputs, youth/women empowerment and palliatives during natural disasters.

They particularly called for dre dredrging of river Niger and building of more dams as lasting solutions to the incessant flooding ravaging parts of the country.