Abia APC Candidate Hails Mbazulike’s Legacies

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said that Chief Mbazulike Amechi left good legacies that could be used as fertiliser to grow Nigeria’s democracy.

He stated this yesterday while reacting to the transition of the nonagenarian, describing him as one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists, who faithfully served the nation with all his strength.

Emenike listed Amechi’s legacies that could be beneficial to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy to include selfless leadership, well-grounded ideology, patriotism, standing for social justice and inclusive governance.

“While we mourn him, we should not fail to appreciate his contributions to national development right from a young age,” he said, adding that even at the ripe age of 93 Amechi never abandoned the good principles and ideology that he stood for.

The Abia APC governorship hopeful expressed sadness over the transition of first republic aviation minister, saying that Nigeria has lost a great nationalist and a fearless crusader of justice, equity and fairness.

Amechi, who was the last of the members of the famous Zikist Movement that successfully fought for Nigeria’s independence, later became the country-s first

aviation minister during the first republic.

Emenike urged present political leaders to imbibe the life of selflessness, good leadership and principled brand of politics that defined Amechi’s life as a politician and crusader for social justice.

Recalling the pre-Independent and post-indepedent political activities of Amechi, Emenike noted that the late nationalist was “a very bright star in the political firmament and a colossus that walked the political terrain”.

He condoled with the family of the late elder statesman, the people of Nnewi and Anambra State and Southeast zone in general, adding that they should take solace in the fact that they gave the nation a great man.

According to the Abia APC governorship flag bearer, Amechi was not only a source of pride to his place of birth but also to the entire South-east and Nigeria in general.