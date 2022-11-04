113 Days to 2023 Polls, INEC Reiterates Loyalty to Nigeria, Allegiance to Nigerians

*Deploys new RECs, counsels them not to visit government houses

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

One hundred and thirteen days to the next general election, yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reassured the country of its dedication to a transparent election, saying its loyalty remains to Nigeria and Nigerians. Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance in Abuja during the swearing-in and deployment of 19 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).



The commission urged the new RECs not to visit government houses or hold unofficial meetings with politicians after official hours.

Yakubu told the new electoral commissioners, “With exactly 113 days to the 2023 general election, we are aware that the task ahead of us is not easy, but we must never disappoint Nigerians.



“Our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. Only their votes should determine winners in the 2023 elections. Nothing more, nothing less. There should be no deviation from this path of honour and integrity.”

He said the commission had worked tirelessly to reform the electoral process and introduce many innovations that were generally acknowledged to have improved the electoral process.



According to the INEC chairman, “In doing so, we will continue to acknowledge the sacrifice and dedication of our hardworking staff. As you are deployed to the states of the federation, you will be responsible for human and material resources.



“Work with the staff and be guided by the provisions of the law and our various regulations and guidelines.”

Yakubu also counselled the RECs on the various stakeholders they would meet in the line of duty, saying, “You should maintain the established practice of consultation with them. However, in dealing with the general public, you should be guided by the provisions of the Commission’s Code of Conduct. You should not be visitors to government houses and must never hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.



“All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented. This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the commission or create the perception of partisanship.



“In discharging your responsibilities, you must at all times be transparent and non-partisan while remaining firm and courageous. You owe nothing to any individual but owe everything to the Nigerian people. We must continue to ensure that the choices they make on Election Day prevail. It is their decision. We are only administering the process in trust supported by technology.



“On this note, let me once again emphasise that the only means of voter accreditation during the 2023 general election is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) while results will be uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on Election Day as provided by law.

“In line with the commission’s current practice, Resident Electoral Commissioners are deployed to states within their geopolitical zones. However, no one will serve in his/her state of origin throughout your tenure.”



The 19 RECs were deployed as follows: Professor Uzochukwu I. Chijioke was posted to Abia State, Barrister Nuhu Yunusa was posted to Adamawa State, Mrs Queen Elizabeth Agu was sent to Anambra State, while Mohammed Bulama Nura was posted to Bauchi State.

The others were Professor Samuel G. Egwu, who was posted to Benue State; Yomere Gabriel Oritsemolebi, Cross River State; Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, Ebonyi State; Obo O. Effanga, Edo State; Professor Ayobami Salami, Ekiti State; Umar Ibrahim, Gombe State; Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, Imo; Professor Muhammad L. Bashar, Jigawa State; Amb. Abdu Abdussamadu Zango, Kano State; Professor Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim, Katsina State; Ahmed Yushau Garki, Niger State; Dr. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke, Osun State; Dr. Agundu Oliver Tersoo, Plateau State; Dr. Nura Ali, Sokoto State; and Ibrahim Abdullahi, Yobe State.