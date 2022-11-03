  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

UN Agency Strengthens SMEs to Produce Quality PPEs in Nigeria

Business

Raheem Akingbolu

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), a specialised agency in the United Nations system that assists countries in economic and industrial development has trained 160 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs across six political geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The MSMEs were selected out of over 5,000 that applied for the training, which is being funded by the European Union.

Making the disclosure during the second project awareness dissemination event recently in Lagos, UNIDO Regional Director Representative to ECOWAS, Mr. Jean Bakole, said the intervention programme was designed to strengthen the capacity of MSMEs to produce quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and to also remain in business during Covid-19 period.

Bakole said out of these 160 MSMEs, 28 were selected from North West, 32 from North Central, 16 from North East and 51 from South West, while South East and South South produced 13 and 22 respectively. 

The UNIDO regional director said: “The overall objective of the project is to increase the resilience of Nigerian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the context of Covid-19 pandemic and to support the creation of decent jobs/employment, improve supply chains, and promote transformative economic recovery and growth.”

He added, “the direct objective of the project is to maintain access to essential health service, through socio-economic analytics, and pro-active early recovery and social protection activities, targeting vulnerable groups.”

Making her remarks, European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Samuela Isopi, who was represented by Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria, Ms. Cecile Tassin- Pelzer said: “The event marks another important milestone in the effort to help a wider audience understand this project, with a view to learning lesson and look forward to a fruitful and satisfying conclusion.”

