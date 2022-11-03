Osun Tribunal Accepts More Exhibits against Adeleke, INEC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun State Election Petition Tribunal yesterday admitted another set of vital documentary evidence as exhibits against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The documents admitted were another set of Form EC8As, which are results of the election for 10 wards in Egbedore; 11 wards in Ejigbo’ 10 wards in Ilesa West, and 11 wards in Irepodun Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the declaration of Adeleke by INEC as winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Recall that the tribunal had last Tuesday admitted the first set of exhibits against INEC, Adeleke and the PDP.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel for Oyetola, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN), informed the tribunal that another schedule containing the list of other documents to be tendered had been given to the respondents’ counsel, and they have jointly cross-checked the documents.

He then applied to tender the documentary evidence as exhibits as listed on the schedule.

Counsel for Adeleke, Niyi Owolade; PDP, Nathaniel Oke (SAN); and INEC, Olakunle Faokunla, confirmed that they have truly cross-checked the schedule and the documents listed therein.

They took objection to the admissibility of the documents and indicated that they would canvass argument in their final written addresses.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, in his ruling, admitted all the evidence and marked them as exhibits.

After the ruling, the petitioners’ counsel informed the tribunal that the respondents have been furnished with another schedule of the documents to be tendered at the next hearing.

Counsel for all respondents confirmed that they have been served and indicated that they would use the schedule to cross-check the documentary evidence before they are tendered.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned the continuation of hearing till tomorrow (Thursday).

Addressing journalists after the sitting, the petitioners’ counsel, Yomi Aliu, said: “We will continue the tendering of documents tomorrow, and as we have said, this case is majorly going to be document-based.”