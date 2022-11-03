NPC Visits BETA Computers to Boost Local Content Development

Emma Okonji

A delegation from the National Population Commission (NPC) recently visited BETA Computers factory in Surulere, Lagos, to inspect some of its computers and discuss possible patronage.

The visit was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order on local content adoption in all federal government’s projects, which includes patronage of locally produced items in Nigeria to boost local content development.

The delegation, which include the Commission’s taskforce on the 2023 census, were made up of three Federal Commissioners, the Director General, four directors, two other managers and led by the Federal Commissioner, Dr Clifford Zirra.

The visit to the BETA’s computer factory came on the heels of the NPC’s commitment to fully comply with the President’s Executive Order on local content adoption in all federal government’s projects.

After the welcome address by the Managing Director of BETA Computers, Mr. Will Anyaegbunam, the company’s board Chair, Mr. Isaac Orolugbabe in his speech while commending NPC team for the visit, stressed the need for the commission to promote the development and growth of all the certified indigenous computer manufacturers so as to avoid monopoly.

According to him, “While government monopoly is bad, private monopoly is worse as competition will lead to more benefits and reduce cost for consumers.”

In his response, the leader of the NPC team, Dr. Zirra stated that the need to visit BETA’s factory which is one of the three indigenous computer manufacturing companies certified by government for local content development programmes, was to see for themselves local PCs assembly facilities to ensure that they are partnering with the right company that has the capacity to deliver on their orders and timely too. He confirmed to the board and management of BETA, that they were on ground to cover the auspicious visit, adding that the Commission is on the verge of making history with the conducting of the very first digital census in Nigeria and possibly on the African continent by April 2023.