Nigeria at Crossroads, Needs Divine Intervention, Says CAN President

•Christian association holds prayers, retreat for peaceful poll

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna



The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has declared that Nigeria is presently at a crossroad and would need divine intervention to overcome its present challenges.

He stated this in a message at the opening of the 2022 Annual Ecumenical Service of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement holding in Oyo state.

Okoh also decried the worsening economic situation in the country.

“Your eminences, you are meeting at a defining moment in our nation’s political and economic history. Our nation today is at a crossroads and will need divine intervention and wise counsel to meander through these challenging times,” Okoh said.

Okoh, whose address was delivered by the North Central Zone Chairman of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Mr. Martins Olobatoke, told religious leaders not to join politicians in overheating the polity.

Okoh said religious leaders as the country approaches the 2023 general elections should, “speak only when it will make sense and communicate the right message to the right audience.

“This is not a time to join politicians in overheating the polity or make utterances from the pulpit that are likely to flare tempers.”

He told religious leaders that they have a duty, “to be a father – figure to all your members irrespective of their political leanings.”

Okoh also challenged the conference, “to take time to pray for our country Nigeria, the continent of Africa and by extension the whole world that God will cause a wind of revival to blow through the earth and bring forth repentance and righteousness that will put an end to wickedness ravaging our world now.”

In his opening address, the Spiritual Leader of the CSMC Worldwide, Most Reverend Samuel Adefila Abidoye, decried the rampant killings of Christians by bandits and terrorists. He therefore asked the federal government to find solution to the problem and other security challenges facing the country.

Abidoye tasked Nigerians to, “keep their voter’s cards,” in preparation for 2023 general election and also vote for candidates of their choice in the election before admonishing Nigerians to remain peaceful throughout the election.

Leaders and Secretaries from districts of the church across the country are attending the one-week conference.

Meanwhile, CAN has declared Friday as a national day of prayers to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

A statement by Chairman, Local Organising Committee, National Prayer Day, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, said the event would also be used to implore God’s help in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming elections.

He said association would pray God to use the programme to address the spiritual dimensions of the challenges plaguing the nation and frustrate every evil plan against the unity of the people.

“We consider this imperative in view of the fact that our nation is passing through very challenging times at the moment, despite its abundant natural, human, and material resources.

Nigeria is a vibrant and virile land that is full of colour, wealth and all that it would take to be one of the greatest nations on earth. Sadly, the country has not yet reached where it should be at the moment due to some inherent problems.

“Consequently, all Christian groups or organisations, stakeholders and Christian politicians, especially those vying for offices, are invited to participate in the programme.

“All bloc chairmen, zonal chairmen, states and local chairmen, and all church leaders, are to mobilise their members nationwide for the programme,” the statement added.

He said Participants are to assemble at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, for the prayer retreat by 10:00am prompt on Friday this week.

“We urge all and sundry to join the solemn assembly in order to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all-round prosperity,” he said.