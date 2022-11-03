NCC, Zoho, Digital Encode, Others for AfriTECH 2.0

Nosa Alekhuogie

Stakeholders will be participating in this year’s Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 2.0), sponsored by Zoho Corporation, Digital Encode, ESET, Layer3Cloud, including partners drawn from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy Backbone Limited, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), and InnovationBed.Africa.

Taking place both virtual and physically at Oriental Hotel, Lekki on November 9, it has the theme: ‘Sustainability and the Company of the Future’, which is expected to convene an array of industry leaders, and tech-entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and tech ecosystem players from across the continent.

It will feature panel discussions, keynote addresses, case studies, live-demo experiences, and networking with leaders in the private sector, government, civil society, investors, and academia – all with their unique insights around ‘Harnessing Digital Identity for Digital Economy Agenda’; ‘Creating Sustainable Future through Connectivity’; ‘Blockchain and Cryptocurrency – The Future of Money’; and ‘Cloud Computing in 5G Era – Everything-As-A-Service’.

Co-founder of TechCastle Foundation, organizers of the forum, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, said: “Africa Tech Alliance Forum, now in its second year, is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy to share ideas, trends, opportunities around technology, innovation and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“The Forum promotes the need for Africa to become more innovative and apply technology to drive her economic growth and sustainable development using emerging technologies and trends, research, development, entrepreneurship, commercialization and investments as key drivers. AfriTECH also creates awareness and encourages innovation in the private and public sectors.”