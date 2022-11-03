KW-IRS Debunks Report, Says Agency Will Not be Distracted

The management of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has debunked a news report by an online platform alleging mismanagement by the agency.

It described the report as a reckless attack on the government, adding it is aware of the vast network of conspiracies to sully its image through propaganda and false equivalence as political campaigns begin.

KW-IRS said it will not succumb to lies and blackmail of any kind.

A statement by Head, Corporate Affairs of KW-IRS, Titilayomi Ogunwale, said the management of the agency was “appalled by the weight of bile and determination of some persons to rubbish the Service for their selfish gains. However, what keeps us above the malicious intent and envy is our professionalism, transparency, and the huge gains so far made in raising the bar in revenue generation and good ethics.

“A report in an online medium purporting some imaginary mismanagement of any funds is an exercise in futility. Unlike in the previous regime, KW-IRS is today subject to strict fiscal discipline and monitoring at higher levels. It does not control its spending nor does it handle any funds anymore. This is an improvement in prudence, transparency and accountability.”

It said like all revenue agencies in the world, the Service still lawfully engages consultancy firms, adding that the management is proud to have ended the era of bogus and often-opaque consultancy fees of the past.

The statement read: “Within the past three years alone, the KW-IRS has saved taxpayers a humongous N3.9billion (Three Billion and Nine Hundred Million Naira) in what could have gone to consultancies of all kinds if the former platforms had been retained.

“The savings from what was paid as consultancy before are now ploughed back to the public treasury for investment and development projects. It is this transparency and patriotic act of the present Management that are being twisted by the detractors who are not used to such culture.

“The Executive Chairman and Management Team of KW-IRS have made corporate governance and due diligence their watchwords, and will continue to enforce the doctrine to the letter in public interest.

“This possibly explains the relentless attacks on the government and KW-IRS. We are not deterred.

“The Service is aware of the vast network of conspiracies to sully its image through propaganda and false equivalence as political campaigns begin. However, we shall remain true to our commitments to raise the bar in our service to the people of Kwara State without compromising the law or our ethics. We will not succumb to lies and blackmail of any kind.

“Members of the public are by this statement enjoined to ignore the falsehoods, join hands to build a more prosperous Kwara, and continue to play their lawful part of tax payment as and when due to support the developmental agenda of the government.”