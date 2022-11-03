Filmmakers Clinch N2m Grant, New York Film Academy Scholarship

Raheem Akingbolu

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa has awarded the best graduating student of the 2022 cohort, Adedamola Akapo, an all-expense paid two-month scholarship to the New York Film Academy.

Akapo was awarded the prize at the graduation ceremony of the 2022 cohort of the Academy which took place on Saturday at Terrakulture, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Other prizes awarded include an internship in South Africa with a South African production company to Oluwatoyosi Fowode and an internship in India with an Indian production company to Emmanuel Nuvor.

At the graduation, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, John Ugbe also announced the CEO Award of N2 million to the most enterprising students who collaborate to set up production companies. The award went to Divergence, a production start-up company founded by members of the graduating cohort, Samuel Ishola, Ibrahim Mamman and Oluwatoyosi Fowode.

Also speaking, the Acting Dean, School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Ngozi Okpara, described the MTF Academy as a springboard to a career in the entertainment industry that produces a close-knit community of professionals with a willingness to narrate Africa’s stories to the world.

“MultiChoice Talent Factory empowers students to become great storytellers by equipping them with up-to-date information and technology. From a creative entrepreneurial perspective, we empower them to become employers of labour,” she added.