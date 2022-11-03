CONFEDERATION CUP: Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd Move Closer to Group Stage with Comfortable Wins 

The quest of Nigerian clubs to retain four slots in continental club competitions next season received a massive boost yesterday as Rivers United and Plateau United won their respective home matches in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off against Libyan oppositions.

Going by the new CAF rule, a Nigerian club side must reach the group phase of continental club tournament and also proceed to at least the quarter final to stand any chance of having two clubs in both the CAF Champions league and the Confederations Club tournaments.

Both Rivers United and Plateau United who were knocked out of the CAF Champions League did not disappoint yesterday as they picked massive wins in Port Harcourt and Abuja respectively.

Rivers United walloped El Nasr Bengazhi of Libya 5-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium while Plateau United defeated Al Akhdar 4-1 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Coach Stanley Eguma’s side dominated the game from the onset and got rewarded just after 12 minutes via an Ebube Duru strike before Kazie Enyinaya and Paul Acquah added up to the edge earning the hosts a three goal lead going into the break.

The Pride of Rivers people continued their impressive performance after the break and after 64 minutes, Duru struck again to make it four, extending the Port Harcourt side’s lead to 4-0.

A Malachi Ohawume volley eight minutes after, helped the Nigerian champions to a comfortable win and will hope to complete the job when the return fixture takes place in Libya next Wednesday.

The reversed game will be held at the Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi, Libya.

In Abuja, goals from Mustapha Yuga and Ifeanyi Emmanuel in the 27th and 40th minute were enough to secure a 2-0 first half victory for Plateau United.

Neither of the two sides could find the back of the net in the second half of the encounter until the 75th minute when Albert Hilary extended Plateau United but the visitors pulled one back ten minutes later.

Moments later, Albert Hilary hit his brace of the evening to seal an impressive 4-1 victory for Plateau United going into the second leg of the fixture.

The overall winner of the two-legged fixture will progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. Plateau United will lock horns with Al Akhdar in the second leg of the encounter next week on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Libya.