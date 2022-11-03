  • Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Teenagers Shine as Man City, Chelsea Top Groups

Seventeen-year-old Rico Lewis scored on his full Manchester City debut as the Sky Blues came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 in their final Champions League group game.

City were trailing to a first-half header from former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir when Lewis strode on to Julian Alvarez’s pass seven minutes after the break and drove a powerful shot past Yassine Bounou.

It was a moment Lewis will remember for the rest of his life and the joy on his face as he celebrated was something to behold.

Elsewhere on the night, Denis Zakaria scored on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to round off their successful Champions League Group E campaign with 2-1 victory against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts had already wrapped up top spot with a game to spare but were looking to respond after they were stunned 4-1 in the Premier League by Brighton on Saturday.

They made the worst possible start as they fell behind in the sixth minute when the Blues defence reacted poorly to a cross and Bruno Petkovic was able to head in from close range.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

(Results)

Chelsea 2-1 D’Zagreb 

AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg 

R’Madrid 5-1 is Celtic 

Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig 

Man City 3-1 Sevilla 

Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund  

Juventus 1-2  PSG 

M’Haifa  1-6 Benfica 

EUROPA LEAGUE

Sociedad v Man Utd

Arsenal v FC Zurich

Bodo/Glimt v PSV

D’Kyiv v Fenerbahce

Rennes v Larnaca

Betis v Helsinki

Roma v Ludogorets 

Braga v Malmo

U’St Gilloise v U’Berlin

Sherrif v Omonia

Midtjylland v S’ Graz

Olympiacos v Nantes

Qarabag v Freiburg

Monaco v C’ Zvezda

Trabzonspor v Ferencvaros 

