CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Teenagers Shine as Man City, Chelsea Top Groups
Seventeen-year-old Rico Lewis scored on his full Manchester City debut as the Sky Blues came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 in their final Champions League group game.
City were trailing to a first-half header from former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir when Lewis strode on to Julian Alvarez’s pass seven minutes after the break and drove a powerful shot past Yassine Bounou.
It was a moment Lewis will remember for the rest of his life and the joy on his face as he celebrated was something to behold.
Elsewhere on the night, Denis Zakaria scored on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to round off their successful Champions League Group E campaign with 2-1 victory against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts had already wrapped up top spot with a game to spare but were looking to respond after they were stunned 4-1 in the Premier League by Brighton on Saturday.
They made the worst possible start as they fell behind in the sixth minute when the Blues defence reacted poorly to a cross and Bruno Petkovic was able to head in from close range.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
(Results)
Chelsea 2-1 D’Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
R’Madrid 5-1 is Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 PSG
M’Haifa 1-6 Benfica
EUROPA LEAGUE
Sociedad v Man Utd
Arsenal v FC Zurich
Bodo/Glimt v PSV
D’Kyiv v Fenerbahce
Rennes v Larnaca
Betis v Helsinki
Roma v Ludogorets
Braga v Malmo
U’St Gilloise v U’Berlin
Sherrif v Omonia
Midtjylland v S’ Graz
Olympiacos v Nantes
Qarabag v Freiburg
Monaco v C’ Zvezda
Trabzonspor v Ferencvaros