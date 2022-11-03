  • Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

Buhari Congratulates Otedola at 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with renowned businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, as he marks his 60th birthday anniversary on November 4, 2022.

The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined Otedola family, friends, and associates to celebrate the milestone.

President Buhari shared in the joy of the occasion, and gives thanks to the Almighty God, who has showered Otedola with grace for business success and prosperity, clearly reflected in his knack for investments in key sectors of the economy like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, finance, and energy.

The President affirmed that Otedola’s interest in the real sector, creating employment for many, supporting infrastructure development, and opening opportunities for others to thrive remains an asset to the nation, while recognizing kind interventions by helping individuals, families, and the underprivileged.

President Buhari celebrated Otedola for always honoring the call to national service, serving as a member of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), and National Economic Management Council, and consistently providing a sounding board for economic and development policies.

The President prayed that God will keep the investor and his family in good health and strength.

