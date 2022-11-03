2023: Police Announce Arms Cache, Nab 10 for Gun Running in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Ten persons have been arrested by the police in Delta State for their alleged involvement in gun running. A total of 51 guns, including 42 locally fabricated single-barrel and six double-barrel guns as well as three pump-action guns, were also reportedly recovered by the police.

The state police command spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said that the breakthrough was in line with an ongoing operation to reduce violent crimes and to rid the state of illegal arms and ammunition especially in the countdown to the general election in the country.

The arrest of the suspects followed a raid at Emuhu, a community near Umunede in Ika North-East Local Government Area, based on “credible intelligence received by the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, about a syndicate that specialised in manufacturing guns, and other arms.”

Subsequently, Ali, on Monday detailed the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) to carry out intensive raids of the said area, which adjoins Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area.

“The team led by the SACU Commander, SP Christopher Igbaji, on 31st October, 2022, raided the hideout in Emuhu Community, Ika North-East LGA, during which, 42 locally made single-barrel guns, six double-barrel guns, three pump-action guns, two filing machines, and a tool box containing fabricated materials’ working tools were recovered”, the spokesman said in statement in Asaba yesterday.

Edafe gave the name of one of the suspect arrested as 58-year old Peter Okolie, identified as ringleader, with nine alleged associates, “all from Agba Quarters in Emuhu,” adding that the recovered items were in the custody of the police even as investigation was continuing.

While commending the team on the successful operation, the police commissioner assured Delta residents that “the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality”, adding that “Proactive Policing and Community Police is key in this fight especially as general election approaches; and, the need for useful, timely and credible information that will help the command to nip crime in the bud cannot be over-emphasised.”