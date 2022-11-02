Senator Adeola Restates Commitment to Constituents’ Empowerment





Kate Ejisu

The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, at the Senate, Solomon Adeola has restated his commitment to serve his constituents.

He stated this in Lagos during an empowerment programme for his constituents, adding that he remained interested in any initiative targeted at skills acquisition in 11 vocations.

He said: “Let me state that in the remaining period of my service as senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, I will continue to deliver effective representation to my constituents in all walks of life with available resources for the largest senatorial district in Nigeria in terms of population.”

He said that the aim of the empowerment programme was for gainful employment for youths and women in his senatorial district irrespective of sex, tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“As a legislator of many years, I have made it of paramount importance that as many youths and women as possible in my senatorial district are given requisite skills and empowered to establish them in gainful self-employment,” he said.

According to him, this will be the third empowerment programme this year organised by him after the mega one at Police College in Ikeja last February.

The programme, which has empowered over 1,000 graduates in various ICT courses witnessed many more youths receiving trainings on skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development.

Expressing his optimism on the outcome of the training, he noted that “It is my hope that many of the participants to be empowered here will soon be in the business of producing locally made goods at the level of micro, small and medium enterprises(MSME).”

In this set of empowerments, 3,000 persons were trained in leatherwork, fashion, hair dressing, barbing, fish production, interior decoration/event planning, catering confectionaries, interlock block production, solar energy business, make-up and gele and agric value chain.

They were equally empowered with requisite equipment and start-up cash grants.