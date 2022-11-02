Qatar 2022: MultiChoice Flags-off Campaign in Style 





Leading Pay TV service company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has promised to deliver an all-round experience from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for its customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, Mr John Ugbe, reiterated the company’s commitment while he spoke at the Qatar 2022 Media Launch Experience which held in Lagos.

Ugbe noted that as the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in Nigeria, MultiChoice is poised to introduce local commentaries for the 64 games from the tournament in a bid to endear its customers to the widely-watched tournament.

“For the first time ever, our customers can listen to match commentaries from the World Cup in the three major Nigerian languages and pidgin English. That means they can – using their DStv or GOtv remote control devices – either tune into to listen to English, Pidgin English, Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa commentaries in the comfort of their homes.

“We believe this will improve the overall viewing experience for our customers as they get to enjoy the games in a language they are comfortable with guaranteeing our viewers the best seat in the house throughout the World Cup,” Ugbe added.

Meanwhile, the YaQatar Media Experience anchored by on-air personality, Hero Daniels and Season 7 Big Brother Naija Housemate, Adekunle Olopade saw media personalities battle for the YaQatar trophy in a series of curated games and team sports patterned after the FIFA World Cup.