  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Nigeria’s Para-Powerlifters Return from Egypt with 43 Gold Medals

Sport | 4 mins ago

Team Nigeria’s delegation to the just concluded African Open Para-Powerliting  Championship held in Egypt, returned to the country on Monday via an ASKY Airline that landed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at exactly 4.55 pm Nigeria time.

The all-conquering Nigerian Para-Powerlifters won a total of 43 gold, 14 Silver and 2 bronze medals plus additional 5 gold medals won in the  women’s team event  to be at advantage of qualifying many lifters to the Paris  2024 Paralympic Games in France.

President of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, Chiemeka Ezenwane Charles, while commending his athletes for their wonderful performance in Egypt, also lauded the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, for his fatherly role in supporting Para-Powerlifting  and other sports in the country. 

But like Oliver Twist, Ezenwane  said his federation needs more support for them to attend other upcoming  championships which are also pathway to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. 

He pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations for assistance.

Meanwhile, the all-conquering  medallists at the Championships include; Esther Nworgu who accounted for 8 gold medals and set  two world records in the 41kg weight category. Latifat Tijani (45kg) won 2 gold,  1silver and 1bronze plus an African record. 

Bose Bejide(50kg) won 2 gold and 2silver medals. Onyinyechi Mark Gift (61kg) also claimed 4 gold and 2World records. Kafilat Almaruf(73kg) won 4 gold medals with new African record. Bose Omolayo(79kg) won 2 gold 1 silver and 1 bronze and new African record.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo(86kg) won 4 gold medals.  Loveline Obiji(+86kg) won 4 gold medals. Lucy Ejike(67kg) won 8 silver medals. Kure Thomas(65kg) won 4 silver medals  and  Roland Ezuruike(54kg) claimed 8 gold medals.

A total of 27 countries, including those from outside Africa, took part in the competition.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.