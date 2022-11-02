Nigeria’s Para-Powerlifters Return from Egypt with 43 Gold Medals

Team Nigeria’s delegation to the just concluded African Open Para-Powerliting Championship held in Egypt, returned to the country on Monday via an ASKY Airline that landed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at exactly 4.55 pm Nigeria time.

The all-conquering Nigerian Para-Powerlifters won a total of 43 gold, 14 Silver and 2 bronze medals plus additional 5 gold medals won in the women’s team event to be at advantage of qualifying many lifters to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

President of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, Chiemeka Ezenwane Charles, while commending his athletes for their wonderful performance in Egypt, also lauded the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, for his fatherly role in supporting Para-Powerlifting and other sports in the country.

But like Oliver Twist, Ezenwane said his federation needs more support for them to attend other upcoming championships which are also pathway to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

He pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations for assistance.

Meanwhile, the all-conquering medallists at the Championships include; Esther Nworgu who accounted for 8 gold medals and set two world records in the 41kg weight category. Latifat Tijani (45kg) won 2 gold, 1silver and 1bronze plus an African record.

Bose Bejide(50kg) won 2 gold and 2silver medals. Onyinyechi Mark Gift (61kg) also claimed 4 gold and 2World records. Kafilat Almaruf(73kg) won 4 gold medals with new African record. Bose Omolayo(79kg) won 2 gold 1 silver and 1 bronze and new African record.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo(86kg) won 4 gold medals. Loveline Obiji(+86kg) won 4 gold medals. Lucy Ejike(67kg) won 8 silver medals. Kure Thomas(65kg) won 4 silver medals and Roland Ezuruike(54kg) claimed 8 gold medals.

A total of 27 countries, including those from outside Africa, took part in the competition.