Nigeria Among Finalists of World’s Best School Prize Contest

The organisers of the Five ‘World’s Best School Prizes’ has announced the overall winners of the contest, of which Nigeria emerged as one of the finalists.

The winners included Project Shelter Wakadogo in Uganda, which won the prize for Overcoming Adversity; Dunoon Grammar School, UK, won the prize for Community Collaboration and Escuela Emilia Lascar in Chile, won the prize for innovation.​

Others are Bonuan Buquig National High School in the Philippines, which won the prize for Environmental Action while Curie Metropolitan High School, US won the prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

T4 Education founded the World’s Best School Prize in collaboration with Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express. The initiative is acclaimed to be the world’s most prestigious education prize.

According to the organisers, all shortlisted schools across the five prizes from Nigeria and around the world will share their best practices through School Transformation Toolkits to enable them to showcase their ideas for others to learn their methods to improve education outcomes.

The organisers added that the initiative aimed to celebrate schools everywhere for their pivotal roles in developing the next generation of learners contributing to societal progress, especially in the wake of COVID-19.​

Project Shelter Wakadogo was founded in the wake of the war in Uganda and now educates over 450 children with one of the highest student retention rates in the country.

A prize of $250,000 will be shared equally among the winners of the five Prizes, each receiving an award of $50,000.​

The founder of T4 Education and World’s Best School Prizes, Vikas Pota said: “It’s time for world leaders to sit up and listen to institutions like this outstanding Ugandan school. Far too many children will continue to be left behind in the wake of COVID unless governments take urgent action to tackle the education crisis.​