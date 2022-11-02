  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Makinde Inaugurates Projects as GCIOBA Marks 93rd Anniversary​

Education | 2 mins ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan​

Governor Seyi Makinde has lauded the roles played by stakeholders such as old students’ associations in collaborating with his administration to reposition the education sector in the state.

Makinde, while​ speaking at the inauguration of some projects to mark the​ 93rd anniversary of Government College, Ibadan (GCI) and the annual reunion of the old boys’ association (GCIOBA), said with the array of projects in the college,​ he was satisfied with the decisions of his administration to hand over the management of the college to its old boys’ association.

The projects include​ a block of administrative offices, a standard lawn tennis court and an ultra-modern mosque.

He challenged other old boys’ associations to imitate the​ GCIOBA, which has helped the college to​ achieve its fullest potential.​

The National President of GCIOBA, Dr Olawale Babalakin, in his remarks, commended the governor for handing over the running of the college to the association a request which had been on for close to 40 years, stating that the association will deliver on the assurances made to the governor at the signing of​ Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Babalakin, unanimously elected​ unopposed as president of the association for another term at the event,​ thanked all branches, class sets and individual members for their various contributions to the college’s infrastructural development and participation in the teachers’ recruitment.​ ​At the event, National Merit Awards were conferred on worthy members of the association who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavour.​

They include the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, Prof. Olugbenga Ogunmoyela and Mr Babajide Olatunde Agbeja, among many others.

