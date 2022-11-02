Latest Headlines
Makinde Inaugurates Projects as GCIOBA Marks 93rd Anniversary
Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
Governor Seyi Makinde has lauded the roles played by stakeholders such as old students’ associations in collaborating with his administration to reposition the education sector in the state.
Makinde, while speaking at the inauguration of some projects to mark the 93rd anniversary of Government College, Ibadan (GCI) and the annual reunion of the old boys’ association (GCIOBA), said with the array of projects in the college, he was satisfied with the decisions of his administration to hand over the management of the college to its old boys’ association.
The projects include a block of administrative offices, a standard lawn tennis court and an ultra-modern mosque.
He challenged other old boys’ associations to imitate the GCIOBA, which has helped the college to achieve its fullest potential.
The National President of GCIOBA, Dr Olawale Babalakin, in his remarks, commended the governor for handing over the running of the college to the association a request which had been on for close to 40 years, stating that the association will deliver on the assurances made to the governor at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Babalakin, unanimously elected unopposed as president of the association for another term at the event, thanked all branches, class sets and individual members for their various contributions to the college’s infrastructural development and participation in the teachers’ recruitment. At the event, National Merit Awards were conferred on worthy members of the association who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavour.
They include the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, Prof. Olugbenga Ogunmoyela and Mr Babajide Olatunde Agbeja, among many others.