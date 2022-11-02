  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Group Unveils Book on Peter Obi

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

All is set for the launch of the second edition of the book on the Nigerian Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate ,Peter Obi  titled: ‘The Challenge of Good Governance and Leadership in Nigeria: The Peter Obi Factor.’’

The presentation of the book comes up  tomorrow Thursday,  November 3,2022  in Lagos.

Those expected at the event  include elder statesman and Leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo;  elder statesman, Dr. Uma Eleazu; Seriki Abdulahi Mohammed; Senator Victor Umeh; Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and   the  President  Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF),Professor Uzodinma Nwala, among many others.

According to the chieftain of ADF in Lagos, Chief Emmanuel Mok, the book in question was put together many months ago by the Foundation without knowing that Obi would enter the presidential race. He said  the book  will essentially open the eyes of Nigerians and others on the miracle the former Anambra Governor performed in that state.

He said ADF wrote the book because they were over-whelmed by Obi’s performance, adding that  their intention  was to survey the state of  development in the eastern parts of the country at the time and was surprised by this governor who really meant business .

The ADF national president said sometimes ago that  the book was not essentially about Peter Obi as a person, but about the exemplary and purposeful leadership he provided that had remained a beacon of good governance.

 He relayed  how the Chief Executive Officer  of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Chief Innocent Chukwuma asked ADF  to thank Obi for the unprecedented support he offered him by paying him upfront for vehicles supplied to the state as well as the part he played when his consignment was seized by Customs.

According to him, apparently, this a very different situation today where Innoson Motors is in court with Imo State government because Gov. Hope Uzodinmma’s government has not paid for the vehicles worth N2.5billion supplied the state by the motor company.

