Commissioner’s Sack: Obaseki Should Admit Failure, Says Edo APC Chair

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Edo State chapter Col David Imuse (rtd), has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s sack of one of his aides for poor performance is an admission of failure, which he should own up to.

In a statement signed by the state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Victor Ofure Osehobo, Imuse while reacting to the dismissal of the state Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, said rather than sack the Commissioner, Mr. Obaseki should have taken the bullet by resigning from office because his government has ceased to function.

The state government, Monday announced the removal of its Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Newton Okojie, and blamed him for the state inability to fix dilapidated roads across the state since the governor’s reelection, two years ago.

However, Imuse said: “Edo people are not surprised that six years of Obaseki’s government has only brought about sorrow, unwarranted pain and anguish with deliberate falsehood as official policies.”

“The governor cannot shoulder responsibility. He plays the ostrich and refuse to accept the blame for the position he has put Edo: fallen standard of education with no teachers, collapse of infrastructure across all sectors, epileptic healthcare services and an unsafe State.

“Is it claims of a vibrant private-sector-led economy, which has benefited from wide-ranging government reforms and programmes informed by insights, learning and intelligence garnered from this sustained and evolving exchange with the private sector by Mr. Obaseki? It is all lies.”

He added: “The summary of it all is that Edo is bleeding profusely under the very confused PDP government led by Mr. Godwin Obaseki who has a warped understanding of democratic governance.

“We will continue to appeal to Edo people to be resilient, hopeful and patient because the agony and suffering will not last for too long. Elections are here and they must unite to sweep the PDP away in all its forms so that Edo state can move forward”.