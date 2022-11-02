Buhari: We Intentionally Prioritised Development of Nigeria’s Mineral Resources

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said his administration in 2015 intentionally prioritised the development of the country’s mineral resources as one of the frontiers for economic growth.

This, according to the president, led to the comprehensive Roadmap for the Growth and Development of the Nigerian Mining Sector.

Buhari made this known at the opening ceremony of the ongoing 6th edition of the Nigerian Mining Week in Abuja.

Represented by the Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, he noted that his administration have steadily followed the steps set out in the roadmap,stating: “So far, we can say without fear of contradiction that this administration has committed more resources to the development of the mining sector than any other government in the history of this country.”

According to him, “the development of the steel sector is still a huge priority of our administration and our vision for an industrialised nation cannot be achieved without a vibrant steel sector. We understand the huge demand for steel and iron in our domestic markets and across the sub-region, this is why we prioritized the resolution of all the issues constraining the full operation of the Ajaokuta Steel company.

“To this end, a transaction adviser has been appointed to concession the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company Itakpe. The selection process is ongoing. Our commitment is to break the jinx and actualise the dream of a vibrant steel sector, “he added.

He further said that his administration is proud that the indices of development in the sector are rapidly changing and, “part of this is the increased revenue generation and of course the unprecedented investment interest that the industry has attracted in the past few years.”

According to the president, Nigeria, for the first time, has a world-class gold mine in Segilola, Osun state, operated by Thor Exploration. Also, Eta Zuma Mining and Industries limited, Mosra Enerji are mining and supplying the coal needs of Dangote and Bua Cement factories.