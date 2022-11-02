BIC Nigeria Tasks FG on Infrastructure Devt, Forex Access for Manufacturers

Gilbert Ekugbe

Makers of stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC Nigeria has tasked economic managers to as a matter of urgency address infrastructural facilities for manufacturing concerns to thrive, adding that manufacturers are yet to have easy access to foreign exchange to boost their operations.

Indeed, the company stated that despite these challenges, it would continue to invest in the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at a facility tour of the company’s factory, the General Manager at BIC Nigeria, Guillaume Groues, said Nigeria is a market to be, assuring that BIC Nigeria is in the country to invest in the long haul.

“BIC is here to invest for a long term. This is a place to be and this is a continent where we want to invest because we know that the future lies here in Nigeria and Africa. In spite the challenges, we are confident that the future is bright for us in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that Nigeria is one of the biggest and most active economies with a young population in Africa and remains at the forefront for the company to drive sustainable growth, in line with its horizon plan.

Also speaking, Plant Director, Peter Ajakaiye, said: “We constantly work to maintain the high-quality, international standards at the plant, while building and leveraging local capabilities and expertise. We are proud of our local production, where 100 per cent of our packaging material is sourced locally, and the iconic BIC Cristal pen and Lucky pens are locally produced. Our company’s purpose is to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life through creating high-quality, safe, affordable, and essential products – and our facility in Sagamu helps us deliver on that promise every day.”

In Nigeria for over 40 years, BIC products have become a household necessity in the country. In 2019, the company further expanded its portfolio by acquiring the stationery brand, Lucky and launching its own production facility in Sagamu. The BIC manufacturing facility today employs around 500 team members, the majority of which are Nigerian, with more than 85 per cent female.