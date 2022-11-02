Atiku’ll Ensure Diasporans Vote, Inclusive  Governance, Tambuwal Promises

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has assured Nigerians living in the United States that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, would ensure that Nigerians living outside the country vote during national elections.

In his speech with Nigerians in Houston, Texas, Tambuwal said, “I have extracted a commitment from Atiku Abubakar that he believes in Diasporans voting and that when we come on board, we shall commence the process of ensuring and engendering that.

“By the grace of God, we are in it together and, Atiku Abubakar is very well-prepared to lead a team; it is not a one-man-show. Atiku Abubakar is more experienced in managing governance, providing leadership and managing the private sector. He has what it takes.”

The governor of Sokoto further assured, “I can assure you that when he comes on board, he is ready and prepared to continue to engage with the Diaspora, because we know your importance. We know what you can bring to the table in terms of human and material capacity; and even economic development of our country.

“We are very well aware of how prepared you are to partner the administration, when it comes on board. We are all very aware of your concerns, out of which, of course, is the Diaspora voting. He has the combination of the experiences of the private and public sector for him to manage Nigeria of today and all of its complexities and diversities.”

Speaking on the inclusive nature of governance, Tambuwal, said, “Our ticket has addressed the challenges of our country in terms of inclusion, diversity and morality.

“Okowa is bringing on board his own experience, in addition to that of Atiku Abubakar. He will be in charge and Atiku Abubakar will support him in ensuring that we turn around the economy of our country and make Nigeria the destination of choice for investors and people like you to come back home under a very secure atmosphere and prosperous Nigeria.”

While assuring Nigerians in the Diaspora of their support, he said, “We cannot thank you enough. But, rest assured that, we shall continue to work with you, because we value you.

“We know what you can do and what you have been doing in not only projecting the image of Nigeria in the United States and all over the world. I’m told and heard that many of you came in from the United Kingdom, Europe and several parts of the globe to attend this very important get-together.

“I assure you that we are very familiar with the issues and when we come on board you will play critical roles. We will recall some of you to come and take positions in government, so that together, we will continue to support our country.”