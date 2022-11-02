2023: I’ll Defeat Egwu, Others in Senatorial Election, Says APC Candidate





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi North senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, yesterday boasted that he would defeat all his opponents, including the incumbent, Senator Sam Egwu.

Nwebonyi alleged that Egwu’s eight years in the Senate was a total failure, as he can’t boast of any achievement or democratic dividends.

Speaking during a media parley with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Council, the APC candidate expressed confidence that he would win the senatorial election in 2023.

He said: “I am soliciting for the votes of Ebonyi North senatorial district to enable me represent them as their next senator in the National Assembly, and one will quickly ask: what my reasons for soliciting these votes are? I will tell you that Ebonyi North zone is currently facing a lot of challenges ranging from boundary disputes that have claimed many lives.

“However, let me remind you, if you witnessed what happened at the last primaries that led Dr Sam Egwu to the Senate, he couldn’t win the primary election. I, as the party chairman, gave him the ticket by force against the wish of the electorate. That’s why he can’t openly say anything against me and I will remind him of certain things.

“As a party chairman, I have provided shelter for 38 families made up of widows and less privileged. I have distributed over 600 motorcycles and over 58 vehicles, I have bought tricycles for countless number of people, I have provided grants for young men and women to go into business.

“So, my business in governance is to make the difference by empowering the people, because when people are empowered, crime will automatically reduce. Those that want to go to school will I give them scholarship and those that have nothing doing, I will empower them.”