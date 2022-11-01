Yelwa Youths Block Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa Highway over Killing of Man by Friend

…Bauchi CP appeals for calm, commences investigation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The death of one Adamu Babanta, 67, a retired civil servant resident in Yelwa Labura area of the Bauchi metropolis in Bauchi State yesterday led to a violent protest by youths in the area.

This is as the state Police Command confirmed the incident, but assured the state that the situation has been brought under control while combined security operatives have been drafted to keep order in the area.

THISDAY checks revealed that as early as 7 a.m., the youths stormed the busy Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa highway in front of the College of Agriculture, and blocked the road on both sides thereby stopping the free flow of traffic, forcing many road users to turn back and seek the alternate road to and from Yelwa and Bauchi.

Investigations revealed that last Sunday, at about 5.30 p.m., 67 years old Adamu Babanta was allegedly killed by his friend and neighbour, Mohammed Damina, Galadima Dass, 68, with his car.

A close relative of the late Babanta, who did not disclose his name, narrated that: “Galadima Dass and my late brother were friends and neighbours. It was alleged that Dass attempted to have a sexual relationship with the 18-year-old daughter of his late friend, Khadijat. He had been making advances to her by sending phone credit cards to her.”

He added that: “The girl reported to her mother who then told the father but he did not believe the story. Then, yesterday (Sunday), he (Dass) called the girl and sent her a message that she should meet him at a Total fueling station by 5 p.m. so that they can go out together.

“The girl informed her father who then asked her to go as planned and that he will follow behind to ascertain the situation. As expected, Dass was waiting at the point while the father was watching as the girl arrived there.

“Galadima Dass asked her to enter the car after he had opened the door, but at that point, the father came out and confronted his friend, expressing anger. Dass then tried to run away but there was a struggle between them which led to pushing the late Babanta out of the car and he hit his head on the pavement of the road, and the back tyre of the vehicle broke his legs. He died on the way to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command confirmed the incident, but assured the state that the situation has been brought under control while combined security operatives have been drafted to keep other in the area.

The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, has called on members of the public to go about their lawful business as the blocked road has been cleared and traffic is moving, and there is no cause for alarm, as there should be no intimidation by any person.

While confirming the situation, the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, said, “Yesterday (Sunday) October 30, 2022, at about 1930hrs, a case of fatal motor accident was transferred from the Yelwa Division directly to the MTD for a discreet investigation. It was a case of culpable homicide.”