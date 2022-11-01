Umahi Bans Unauthorised Use of School Premises, Markets for Political Rallies

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday banned the unauthorised use of school premises, market places and other public facilities in the 13 local government areas of the state for political rallies.

The governor said the use of the government facilities must be authorised by the Ministry of Education after the payment of approved levies.

He also banned the use of motorcycles in all parts of the state between 7p.m. to 6a.m. by the people in the state.

Speaking during the 2023 budget estimate and citizens input that took place at the Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki, the state capital, Umahi alleged that motorcycle operators are responsible for insecurities in the state.

He said the ban in the use of motorcycles in the 13 LGAs was because they are being used by unknown gunmen to kill innocent citizens, especially as the 2023 general election approaches.

The governor said: “We ban the use of motorcycles in any part of the state from 7p.m. to 6 a.m. It is for the betterment of your lives. All the suspected gunmen are using the motorcycles.

“We have to do everything possible to secure your lives. My good friend was killed yesterday night by gunmen who used motorcycles and sprayed bullet on him. Many people have lost their lives through this process. We need to sacrifices.”