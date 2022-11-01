Tackling Pipeline Vandalism, Crude Oil Theft Headlong

As part of measures to tackle the increasing spate of pipeline vandalism, operatives of the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have intensified efforts to curb the menace.

Rebecca Ejifoma reports that the squad has in multiple marathon operations confiscated more than 420,875 litres of allegedly adulterated and illegally refined petroleum products, sealed several petrol dump sites and doctored waybills, as well as arrested culprits from Abuja to Bauchi, Edo, Ondo, Nasarawa, and Plateau between September and October 2022

For the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the gains recorded in the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism is one that must be sustained.

In its quest to protect the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure, they have in marathon operations confiscated more than 420,875 litres of allegedly adulterated and illegally refined petroleum products, sealed several petrol dump sites and doctored waybills, as well as arrested culprits from Abuja to Bauchi, Edo, Ondo, Nasarawa, and Plateau between September and October 2022

Operation on Ore Expressway

Stationed on Ifosu, Benin-Ore expressway, Edo and Ondo States and at Ajebamidele Ore-Lagos expressway at 9.40 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13, the operatives intercepted three trucks and one Volkswagen Salon Car laden with over 140,000 litres of suspected adulterated and illegally refined petroleum products (AGO). They proceeded to impound the trucks, and also seized two forged waybills which paved the way for the arrest of eight suspects, a sequel to an intelligence report.

Meanwhile, at noon on 13th October, this year around Ajebamidele Opposite Adolak filling station on Ore – Lagos Express Way, Ondo State, SIS operatives stormed on another truck conveying over 50,000 litres of suspected adulterated and illegally refined AGO that loaded at another illegal oil dump in Same Edo State and was also heading to Lagos before the arrest. The driver and motor boy all confessed to the crime and were taken into custody alongside the track and the forged waybill.

While eight suspects were nabbed, three exhibit trucks and two forged waybills and a red Volkswagen saloon car with registration number REE 620 OKP were seized.

Busted Petrol Dump Sites in Edo

Again, the CG’SIS operatives intercepted, nabbed and impounded two trucks conveying large quantities of suspected adulterated and illegally refined AGO estimated at over 85,000 litres loaded from two illegal dump sites in Edo State and heading to Lagos.

While one of the trucks broke down on the way, the squad secured it for 48 hours before getting a mechanic that fixed it to enable it to be moved from Ore to Akure. Both the trucks, the two drivers and the two truck boys were apprehended and taken into custody while one forged waybill was recovered.

Sealing Illegal Petroleum Products Dump Site

In yet another strategic and pragmatic approach following intelligence tip-off, the CG’SIS operatives raided an illegal petroleum product dump site that specialises in illegal storage of suspected vandalised, illegally refined and Adulteration of Petroleum products, most especially AGO at 5.52 pm on October 20 this year at Agbor Junction on Benin-Asaba Express road, under the high tension electric cables in Benin, Edo State.

It was, however, gathered that after the adulteration, the suspects would reload and transload into long and peddler trucks for sale to the general public. Although the suspects were said to have taken to their heels upon sighting the SIS men, two men were apprehended.

The operatives did not only seal the dump site, but they also confiscated over 300,000 litres of suspected doctored AGO, three pumping machines, one generator, and two surface tanks containing suspected adulterated and illegally refined AGO. Other exhibits recovered are two empty surface tanks, three trucks containing such products and nine empty trucks on a fenced land of about 100 by 50 size.

Seizure of 16,000 AGO Products

Again, in line with its mandate to clamp down on oil vandals across the nation, the CG SIS men intercepted and arrested a short truck transporting about 7,000 litres of suspected vandalised, illegally refined and adulterated AGO.

The personnel further discovered an unlawful oil dump yard with about 9,600 litres of suspected same diluted AGO in two of its surface tanks at Egba community on Benin Auchi Express road in Edo state.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CG SIS men accosted a short paddle truck with plate number LSD 385 XD that was believed to be transporting suspected contaminated AGO at Ogege road Benin express road on its way to distribute the products. However, during the arrest of the truck, the driver and the motor boy were painstakingly interrogated. According to the officers, the nabbed men confessed to having loaded the products from an illegal dump at Ogba community along Benin Auchi express road, Edo State.

The squad immediately moved to the dump site and cordoned, sealed and confiscated exhibits including a short truck with a white head, plate number LSD 385 XD with N7,000 illegal products of AGO, over 9,600 litres of suspected illegally refined and adulterated AGO in two surface tanks, two empty surface tanks, one short truck made of Volvo with plate number SMK 349 XD empty tank, 17 drums, five with engine oil, a white Hilux van with plate number BDG 405XR, and two Golf cars with plate number KSF 570 CG and AKD 405XR.

Following the busting of the alleged criminal acts, the suspects arrested are Goodluck China age 35; Fidelis Ogwuemiti age 32; Philip Olawale age 41; Roland Ogwu age 38 and Onime Daniel age 27.

Kidnapper, Cattle Rustler Land in CG SIS Net

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1 pm in the Tsafe area, the CG’s SIS arrested 25-year-old Tukur Muhammed aka TK. He is an indigene of Mararaba village of Tsafe LGA from Zamfara State. He was said to have confessed to being an informant to bandits. Reports also have it that he belongs to a notorious gang kidnapping and cattle rustling syndicate that specialises in stealing cows and in kidnapping for ramson around Abaji and Nasarawa LGA and across the state and the FCT and its environs.

Tukur Muhammed divulged that he and his cohorts were responsible for the kidnapping of Mallam Ibrahim at Nasarawa LGA in Nasarawa state. They demanded a ransom of N10 million from him but got N1 million only from him while awaiting 10 million.

Reports further have it that, do operate with 2 AK weapons and marches-sticks. Furthermore, he confessed to having been involved in cattle rustling. According to the operatives around Abaji, Muhammed and his cohorts stole over 40 cows in a night and shared them among themselves. Thus, he got four cows as his cut and sold them at N30,000 to a butcher in Nasarawa LGA.

Among his accomplices as he listed are Nasiru, Lambu, Jamilu and Boje (still at large). The suspect has been handed over to the Commandant NSCDC Nasarawa State Command for further investigation and Prosecution.

MarathonHunt

The personnel further sealed an illegal petrol dump site of over 54,000 litres of suspected vandalised illegally refined adulterated AGO.

In another marathon hunt, at 10.52 am on 28th October 2022 in the Daki Biyu area of Jabi, Abuja Municipal Area Council, FCT.

Based on Intelligence Tip-off, The CG’s SIS Operatives raided an illegal Petroleum product dump site that specializes in illegal storage of suspected vandalised, illegally refined and Adulteration of Petroleum products, most especially AGO, after the Adulteration, they do reload into long and peddler trucks for sales to the general public within FCT and its environs.

The Squad on arrival at the said dump immediately cordoned it off and arrested the following suspects including Odeh George age 42 and MD/CEO); Kheata Onemiye age 36 and staff; Obinna Ugwuzor age 23 and truck driver; Ibrahim Mohammed age 35 Kaduna, engineer to the dump.

The SIS team sealed up the illegal dump site. Exhibits confiscated are five trucks with one loaded with 30,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO; four surface tanks with two loaded with suspected AGO 11,000 and 13,000 litres; one pumping machine; one generator; five cake of 25 litres with black oil; two drums of AGO 30 litres and 60 litres; two-way bills; two number plates with registration numbers DSZ 501 XA and MUS 465 XY respectively; one Den gun; one pump action with the batch number 12-1703; and six cartridges.

Aside from the illegal operation of the oil dump, George was said to have conspired with others at his dump to conceal the death of one Babao Ahmed, a male from Kaduna state early this October 2022.

The victim was said to be his staff. He died while washing a surface tank at his illegal oil dump located at plot 208, Daiki Biu, Jabi Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

To wind up the clandestine operations, the illegal dump sites and every recovered exhibit in all the arrests made were handed over to the Commandant, NSCDC, Edo State Command, for further investigation and prosecution.