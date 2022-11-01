Protest as Militias Attack Plateau Community, Kill Two

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Suspected Fulani Militias on Sunday night attacked NTV community in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) at about 11pm, killing at least two persons.

The development resulted in a massive protest along Bokkos -Barkin Ladi road causing serious gridlock. A resident of the community, Mrs. Cynthia Malu said: “The youths came out this morning, as early as 8am to protest the attack on the community, which left two persons dead.”

She added that the Fulani attackers have severally attacked communities in Bokkos in recent times, recounting that within the past one month, there have been over four attacks on Bokkos communities.

Also speaking, a staff member of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Mr. Audu confirmed the late night attack on the community, condemning it as dastardly. He said the protest by the youths was an expression of deep pains in their hearts caused by persistent attacks on the people of the community.

He said that the road was totally blocked by the protesting youths until the security personnel intervened to pacify the youths.

Calling on government and security agents to come to the rescue of the communities, the protesters said it was high time government took their plight seriously by being proactive.

They called on Governor Simon Lalong to rise to the occasion by being more proactive.

“The attacks on communities in this local government have been over four in the past one month, and in each case scores of lives were lost. What else does government need before it rises to the occasion?”, he queried.

Efforts to reach the Police to confirm the incident failed as at the time of filing the report.