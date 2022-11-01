Parallex Bank’s MD Receives CIBN’s Honorary Fellowship

Parallex Bank’s Managing Director, Mr Olufemi Bakre, was on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 conferred with the Honorary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the highest cadre of membership of the Institute. According to the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of CIBN, Dr Seye Awojobi, the Governing Council of CIBN approved Bakre’s election as an Honorary Fellow of the Institute, having been found worthy of such honour.

According to Awojobi, Bakre’s elevation alongside twenty-one others acknowledges his roles and invaluable contributions to the Institute, the banking industry, and the Nigerian economy at large as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Parallex Bank. Awojobi said Bakre is a worthy member of the Body of Banks CEOs, a member of the Strategy and Advocacy Committee of CIBN from the year 2020 till date, an honorary senior member of the Institute and a staunch supporter of the United Kingdom’s branch of the CIBN and played a strategic role in the survival of the branch at its infant stage.

Olufemi Bakre, a consummate banking professional, commenced his banking career at MBC International Bank (formerly Merchant Banking Corporation), where he rose to the position of General Manager. After the acquisition of MBC by First Bank in 2006, he became the Group Head, Multilateral, Financial Institutions and Global Custody. He initiated and delivered the First Bank of China Representative Office, amongst other award-winning achievements.