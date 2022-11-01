Ondo Community Protests Alleged Plot to Remove Monarch

Fidelis David in Akure

Some residents and indigenes of Akungba community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday protested an alleged plot to illegally remove the Alale of Akungba Akoko, Oba Isaac Sunday Adeyeye, Ajimo III, from the throne.

The protesters, who besieged the palace of the monarch, held placard with various inscriptions: ‘We say no to illegality in Akungba’; ‘We love our King’; ‘No Court ordered the removal of our king’; ‘No to breach of peace in Akungba’, among others.

While emphasising a vote of confidence in the monarch, the protesters said the alleged plot was being initiated by some elements whom they described as “haters of peace and progress.”

Expressing their displeasure, the leaders and people of the community hosting the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, frowned at the unprovoked interference of some officials in the affairs of Akungba Kingdom.

Addressing the people, a retiree and former National Labour Leader and ex-President of Akungba Development Union, Chief Dele Olowogorioye, admonished all parties who were involved in the Obaship tussle in the past to maintain statusquo and allow peace to reign. He disclosed that there was a pending case at the court on the issue, and therefore, should be careful in their acts.

According to him, “The state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, would not allow the existing peace of Akungba and the state to be trampled upon by clandestine elements.”

Also, a frontline leader who doesn’t want his name mentioned, said: “Nobody should fan the ember of conflict or stoke the fire of war in our serene and fast-developing community. Akungba, under the leadership of our progressive Oba Alale has seen a lot of peace, socio-economic development and national prominence in the last five years. No one should throw a spanner in the good works.”

A Chief, the Olusin of Akungba, Gabriel Olaseni, also said: “I cannot comprehend how a disgruntled clique can think they will throw out the people’s popular king. In my view, security agents should nip in the bud this ugly attempt at breaching peace in our law-abiding town. Meanwhile, we are trusting God for a non-violent resolution of this crisis.”

In his response, Oba Isaac Adeyeye called for calm and urged the protesters not to take the laws into their own hands, adding that: “Our able governor would always toe the line of justice and equity as a Senior Advocate and meticulous administrator.”