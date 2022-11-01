NPC Launches e-Recruitment Portal for 2023 Census, Expects 25m Applications

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja





Ahead of the proposed 2023 census, the National Population Commission (NPC), yesterday, officially launched its e-Recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the exercise.

The commission has also disclosed that it was expecting no less than 25 million applications from Nigerians for available jobs.

Census Manager, Inunwa Jalingo, who stated this in Abuja while addressing journalists, added that there was a need for the process to be competitive, reliable and transparent.

“The adoption of e-Recruitment approach is to ensure widespread applications from all over the localities in the country, minimise bias and ascertain that all qualified Nigerians are given equal opportunity to apply and be recruited and ensuring that no one is left behind.

“The Commission adopts e-Recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the 2023 Population and Housing Census. This portal has been tested during Pretest and Trial Census and has been greatly improved to serve different category of ad-hoc staff,” Jalingo explained.

According to him, the categories of staff to be recruited included facilitators, training centre administrators, monitoring & evaluation officers, data quality managers, data quality assistants, supervisors, enumerators and special work force.

He further explained that the basic requirements for the application, were, National Identification Number Valid and Functional Gmail Account, Valid and Functional Phone Number, Valid and Functional /Operational Commercial Bank Account (No student/NYSC Account) Valid Educational Qualifications, referees “access to and knowledge on the use of computers, tablets & smartphones is an added advantage.”

Chairman, National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, who also spoke at the briefing, noted that, most of the personnel for the exercise would be drawn from the communities where they were resident.

“This will remove the huge logistics of moving personnel across the country. Consequently, every community will have the opportunity of contributing to the census workforce thereby ensuring that the people are adequately counted,” he said.

Isa-Kwarra explained that the recruitment process would reflect the quality of data to be collected and ultimately, the success of the 2023 census.