Lagos APC House of Reps Aspirants Canvass Maximum Votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Others

A forum of aspirants for the House of Representatives in Lagos State under the All Progresives Congress (APC) has expressed determination to work with other party stakeholders to ensure maximum votes for all those flying its flag in the coming 2023 elections.

The forum, known as the 2023 House of Representatives Aspirants forum, or 2023 HORAF, made the resolution on Sunday at a meeting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Specifically, members of 2023 HORAF, resolved to work assidiously for the victories of the APC Presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is standing for re-election.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting and jointly signed by its Chairman, Hon. Saka Fafunmi and Deputy Chairman and Convener, Prince Akeem Animashaun, members of 2023 HORAF noted the peculiar nature of the forthcoming election, and emphasised the need for all hands must be on deck to ensure maximum votes for the party in the state.

The meeting had in attendance former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuoso; Hon. Yacoob Alebiosu, a two-term former member of the Federal House Representatives; Chairman of the forum, Hon. Saka Fafunmi, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ifako-Ijaiye; Hon. Afeez Ipesa Balogun, a former Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo local government, and Com. Ayodele Adewale, the organizing secretary of the party and former chairman Amuwo-Odofin Local government.

Also, in attendance were Dr. Tokunbo Oluwole, commissioner, Lagos State health Service Commission; Azeez Raji-Rasaki; Hon. Tajudeen Agoro; Prince Idris Balogun; Hon. Musibau Alli-Balogun; Hon. Bola Olumegbon Lawal and many others.

Members of the forum, according to Prince Animashaun – who was a former Senior Special Assistant to former Governor of Lagos State Mr, Babatunde Raji Fashola – also recalled the 2011 election outcomes wherein the party recorded over 1.5 million votes, and emphasised the need to adopt all strategies to achieve similar feat in 2023.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by the new electoral law and the procedures for voting, members of the forum were confident that the party possess the electoral value and political capital to be victorious.

The forum canvassed the votes of all Nigerians for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential flagbearer, citing his track record of sterling performance when he served as the executive governor of Lagos State between 1999-2007, during which he succeeded in transforming Lagos from a backward state to the investment destination in sub-saharan Africa

The forum further urged the entire Lagos electorate to re-elect the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, citing their unprecedented and unequal transformation of Lagos state.

Also, the group commended the governor of Lagos state and his Deputy, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for their sterling performance in the last four years putting the party in good stead for victory.