Julius Berger-AFP Shines at Design Week Lagos

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Organiser of the trail-blazing annual design exhibition, Design Week Lagos, DWL, Mrs Titi Ogufere has described Julius Berger-Abuja Furniture Production, AFP, Nigeria’s leading furniture production company with no equal.

Mrs Ogufere spoke at the 2022 edition of the annual DWL held in Lagos amidst similar encomiums from other high profile visitors to the AFP exhibition stand.

She said, “The Julius Berger AFP pavilion is a great stand with amazing new designs. Year after year in the Design Week Lagos exhibition, AFP’s product quality and strength keeps pushing the standards higher. AFP is a superb Nigerian brand, consistently setting a global benchmark, indeed for the furniture industry.”

Managing Director of leading technology company, Kawai Technologies, Otunba Akimbo Akin-Olugbade did not mince words in lauding AFP’s pioneering efforts at innovating designs in the industry. “I have been coming to visit the AFP pavilion for years now. There is something unique about this company. Every year it stands out among every other company displaying their products. AFP always presents high quality, durable and new designs that can compete with the best anywhere in the world. Interestingly, AFP products are all made in Nigeria,” he said.

Head of Designs, AFP, Shamsi Kazaure in a short interview said, “…we are primarily here to display our new furniture designs, introduce them to the trendy clients and give our new designs the right exposure thereby creating more awareness.” Shamsi added that “We are here just to discuss and explore with clients on the new trends as every item of furniture on display here is new.”

The four-day event was declared open by the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal who graced the occasion with some of his Palace Chiefs. He noted in his comments at AFP stand that: “AFP has been consistent in this business of providing new and exquisite designs of furniture every year. Your beautiful standard continues to improve. Do keep up the good work and service.”

Celebrity Nollywood actress, journalist and singer, Toyin Bello who also visited the AFP pavilion was astounded by the new designs. Her remarks: “AFP! Your products are great. Little wonder, you are of the Julius Berger Group. Keep it up.”

The head of properties (West Africa), Standard Chartered Bank, Anne Rinu, was also a guest amongst many other guests at the AFP pavilion

Conceived to present and celebrate the best in contemporary African design across categories, while bringing international field leaders and visitors to experience the most exciting work from the region, the event, which is the third in the series, was founded by African design advocate, Titi Ogufere.

DWL was first established in 2019 as a citywide celebration held in Lagos, Nigeria over ten days, promoting creativity, and innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design, and technology.

The theme for Design Week Lagos 2022 is “Beyond The Box” and the flagship events were “Made by Design, Home and Hospitality Show” and “DWL Exhibition”.

Leading AFP team to the Design Week Lagos exhibition was the Commercial Manager, Norbert Kossman. Other members included Head of Planning, Benny Brommer, members of the Design and Sales departments, Shamsi Kazaure, Sandra Kyaan, Khadija Zarma, Mirabel Egbokhan and Stellamaris Kwentoh. The Julius Berger Media Relations Office was also present to support the AFP team at the DWL exhibition.