Airlines Operations Disrupted as Union Pickets MMA2 Terminal over Sack of Members, Passengers Stranded

Travellers arriving to board early morning flights to different destinations from the major domestic terminal, the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) were stranded, as the facility was closed to both workers and passengers by the members of the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) due to the sack of their colleagues by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

Domestic airlines that did not envisage the disruption were confused about what to do to airlift their passengers in the critical early morning flights, as the union members defiantly blocked access to the terminal.

In urgent announcement to its passengers, titled, “Picketing of MMA2 Lagos by Labour Union, the management of Ibom Air issued a statement saying, “This is to bring to the attention of our esteemed passengers and the public, that our operating terminal out of Lagos, the Murtala Mohamed Airport 2, operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited has been completely closed off to workers and passengers alike by the labour Union, very early this morning.

“Efforts are currently being made to resolve the situation; however, please note that this action will greatly impact our flights scheduled in and out of Lagos today. We greatly regret the impact of this unexpected action on your day’s plans as we urge you to kindly stay close to all our communication channels for subsequent updates.”

Out of 37 workers relieved of their duties by BASL, 34 were members of ATSSSAN and the union said it was picketing the company over what it described as unprovoked termination of the services of 34 union members.

THISDAY learnt that after negotiations broke down last weekend, ATSSSAN declared industrial action against BASL and had called on all branches nationwide, as well as all professional associations affiliated to the union to withdraw services to all airlines operating into and out of the MMA2 Lagos immediately without fail.

The union barricaded the MMA2 from the very early hours of Tuesday, occupying the terminal and stating that it has no intention to leave until the issues surrounding the sack of the affected union members are addressed.

An Abuja-bound passenger who was obviously frustrated by the incident said he was currently stranded outside and the unions had blocked every entrance and even cars coming in could not drive in and the situation was currently creating a backlog.

“What is happening boss? I can’t get into the terminal and my flight time is here, they have closed the place some people are not allowing anyone in, this is sad, I will miss my flight and who go reimburse me?” he said, wearing a despondent countenance.

Industry expert and General Secretary of Aviation Round Table (ART), a think-tank group in the industry, Group Captain John Ojikutu (retd) said in reaction to the picketing that it was wrong to do so at this time.

“I am just hearing from a colleague at the MMA2 Terminal that the unions have blocked the entrances to the terminal refusing passengers from getting access into the terminal to catch their flights operated by airlines and not by the terminal operator. It is high time the lawlessness of the unions was curtailed by the responsible authorities especially the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“The NCAA in particular has the absolute powers and authority on civil aviation security at the airports. If there are Civil Aviation Laws for Disruptive Passengers; there must be similar laws within the airport operational areas for disruptive staff and disruptive staff unions,” he said.

Ojikutu who is aviation security expert said that with the trends in the activities of homegrown terrorists, Boko Haram, bandits, unknown gunmen, etc, “we must be wary of the infiltration of any of these as ‘copycats’ amongst the disruptive staff or unions. We witnessed or heard how the #EndSARs groups were infiltrated in Lagos two years ago just as the US Embassy has given us warnings on possible attacks from our homegrown terrorists groups. My knowledge and experience in aviation security tells me always that civil aviation is always on the top lists of targets for attacks by the terrorists.”