  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

2023: Chidoka Denies Attacking Peter Obi

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka has denied allegations that he has been commissioned to lead an attack on his fellow Anambra-born presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Chidoka in a press statement signed by Head of his media team, Comrade Ikechukwu Okafor, said the allegation was untrue.

The former minister and Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps used to be an ally of Peter Obi, but remained in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to work for the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when Obi left for LP.

There had been reports that the former minister was attacking Obi. But  in the statement, Chidoka said: “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t glorify an unsigned write-up with a reply but, the reply has to be done considering we are in the period of electioneering  for 2023 presidential election.

“We don’t know what the author of the piece hopes to achieve but we suspect that he used the good name of Osita Chidoka to give momentum to his nefarious goal of tarnishing Peter Obi’s name.

“His crude tactics of sharing unprintable and libellous allegations against Peter Obi using the attention-grabbing name of Osita Chidoka should be clear to any discerning reader. The writer’s aim is clear and our response is to expose his carefully disguised evil intention.”

Chidoka said he has never been known for negative rhetoric or mud-slinging as far as politics was concerned, and that in 2017 when he ran for governor, his campaign was issues based.

“Chief Chidoka’s robust online campaign and fundraising for the PDP candidate in the 2021 Anambra Governorship election is still fresh in the minds of many as an example of positive messaging.

“We appreciate the concern of friends and well-wishers of Chief Chidoka who have been reaching out to us in his media team. Please  rest assured that Chidoka will never descend to such levels in his politics. His engagements are public and guided by his convictions which he publicly espouses.

“We use this opportunity to remind the general public that we are in election season where all manner of political propaganda is deployed to ridicule and discredit perceived opponents. Be discerning and watchful.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.