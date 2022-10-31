SHELT Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre

Nosa Alekhuogie

SHELT has established its Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Nigeria, where it said it will serve as a local extension to its overseas and already established 24/7 SOC operation.

The SOC, the company said, was established amidst the growing need of SHELT’s Nigeria branch to step into serving the local clientele through a team that is locally present and becoming closer to customers.

The SOC extension, it added, will serve to raise the cyber security readiness of the clients through implementing cutting-edge technology to monitor cyber attacks and address possible cyber security threats in real time and on a local platform.

Speaking at the launch of the centre, SHELT’s Managing Director, Youssef Abillama, said: “It gives me so much pleasure to be here for this wonderful occasion and I know our SOC will play a pivotal role in the cyber security readiness of our clients to assist them in safeguarding their systems and increasing their resilience from a locally available support system.”

SHELT’s Nigeria Business Development Manager, Walid Bou Abssi, said: “The risks of cyber attacks are always on the increase in Nigeria and I am so proud we are part of the solution where we can monitor cyber security threats and respond in real time to address and resolve any possible threats that may target our clients.”

“I would like to recognise our team members who led the project and completed it so successfully and I am glad that we are also contributing to the job market in Nigeria in the field of cybersecurity,” Abillama added: