  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

SHELT Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre

Business | 25 seconds ago

Nosa Alekhuogie

SHELT has established its Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Nigeria, where it said it will serve as a local extension to its overseas and already established 24/7 SOC operation.

The SOC, the company said, was established amidst the growing need of SHELT’s Nigeria branch to step into serving the local clientele through a team that is locally present and becoming closer to customers. 

The SOC extension, it added, will serve to raise the cyber security readiness of the clients through implementing cutting-edge technology to monitor cyber attacks and address possible cyber security threats in real time and on a local platform. 

Speaking at the launch of the centre, SHELT’s Managing Director, Youssef Abillama, said: “It gives me so much pleasure to be here for this wonderful occasion and I know our SOC will play a pivotal role in the cyber security readiness of our clients to assist them in safeguarding their systems and increasing their resilience from a locally available support system.”

SHELT’s Nigeria Business Development Manager, Walid Bou Abssi, said: “The risks of cyber attacks are always on the increase in Nigeria and I am so proud we are part of the solution where we can monitor cyber security threats and respond in real time to address and resolve any possible threats that may target our clients.”

“I would like to recognise our team members who led the project and completed it so successfully and I am glad that we are also contributing to the job market in Nigeria in the field of cybersecurity,” Abillama added:

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.