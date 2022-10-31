  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Niger Set for LG Election, Says NSIEC Chairman

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has expressed its readiness to conduct election into the 25 local government areas in the state.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Aminu Baba, said in Minna at the weekend that the election would hold on November 10 this year.

Baba said all the necessary machineries have been put in place for the conduct of a peaceful poll which will be the third under the present commission.

To ensure a hitch-free conduct of the polls, the chairman said training for local government electoral officers from the 25 LGAs in the state has been carried out, adding that the Electoral Officers will also carry out similar training for ad-hoc staff to be engaged in their respective areas.

Baba said adequate mobilisation of security operatives, including the police, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) as well as those of the local vigilante has been carried out.

He said the commission was going on with the election, adding that no court injunction has been received by the commission asking not to conduct the election.

Where possible, Baba said some election materials would be got from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stressing that: “We may improvise if we can’t get the assistance needed from INEC.”

He urged candidates of the registered political parties to go ahead with their campaigns which he advised should be devoid of clashes, character assassination, and violence.

