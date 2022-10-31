Monguno: Abuja Residents’ Safety Not Under Threat

*Says no cause for alarm over US travel advisory

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has allayed fears of Nigerians over the safety of people living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the wake of recent travel advisory by the United States government asking their citizens to steer clear of Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday at the end of an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) punctured the the fear generated by recent the United States’ (US) security alert about Nigeria, especially Abuja, saying citizens are in no danger.

The NSA stressed that the the panic, which trailed the US terror alert, addressed to its citizens in Nigeria, was needless as the hype and the sense of insecurity it created were unfounded.

Monguno, therefore, urged Nigerians and other residents to go about their businesses without any fear of unjustified security breach.

According to him, the armed forces and other intelligence agencies are not relenting in their efforts to ensure that all Nigerians and every part of the country are safe for all.

Those who attended the emergency National Security Council meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the three service chiefs namely the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao to the meeting.

Details later…