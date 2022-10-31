Lookman Scores Again as  Atalanta Beat Empoli

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman continues to maintain his goal scoring form as Atalanta beat Empoli 2-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who has netted five goals in 12 appearances for Atalanta, was simply at his best today.

The visitor took the lead in the 32nd minute through Hans Hateboer’s cool finish.

Atalanta could have made it two goals but Koopmeiners failed to convert his penalty in the 42nd minute.