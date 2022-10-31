I Have Required Experience to Represent Kwara South, Says Senator Ibrahim

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Kwara South senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, at the weekend said he has the required competence, skills, knowledge and experience to effectively represent the people of Kwara South senatorial district in the National Assembly in 2023.

Ibrahim, who is also the immediate-past chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions, spoke at the ‘Political Dialogue’ event organised by the Igbomina Youth Assembly for all political parties candidates in Kwara South senatorial district held at the Igbomina House, Ganmo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Present at the Political Dialogue were Kwara South senatorial candidates of Accord Party, Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), House of Representatives candidates of the PDP for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero, Hon. Dare Bankole, Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke and candidates of Accord, AA, LP and SDP for both House of Reps and state Assembly.

The lawmaker, however, said the people of the senatorial district deserved good leadership so as to move the area forward.

He said: “I want to say here that as a former lawmaker representing the senatorial between 2015 and 2019 at the Senate, my track records of achievements have dotted all the parts of the Kwara South senatorial district during the period

“Talk of quality representation, social responsibility, provision of jobs opportunities to unemployed youths, financial supports, facilitation of roads through constituency projects among others, I am proud to be one of the lawmakers that transformed the senatorial district during the period.

“And I want to tell you that this gesture would surely continue if elected in the next year general election to represent the Kwara South senatorial in the Senate, so as to move the senatorial district to a greater height of development.

“As a former ranking member of the Senate, I have the required competence, skills, knowledge and experience to effectively represent the people of Kwara South senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.”