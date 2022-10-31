Group Donates Multi-million Naira Administrative Block to Community Secondary School in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to compliment the state government activities in the provision of infrastructure development in the various communities, a group, the Iyara Development Association (IDA), has constructed multi-millions naira administrative block at the Community Secondary School in Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The National President of IDA, Aliyu Badaki, disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration and handing-over of the administrative block to the Principal of the Community Secondary School in Iyara, Mrs. Elizabeth Titilayo Basaki, stating that nowhere in world can the government provide everything for the needs of the people.

The inauguration and handing over of the administrative block in the Community Secondary School was the part of the commemoration of the 28th Iyara Cultural Day held in Iyara town last Saturday.

The national president explained that the proceeds from 2021 Iyara Cultural Day celebration was used to build a befitting administrative block for the secondary school as part of fulfilment of IDA intervention in education sector.

Badaki noted that it was in line with the determination of the IDA to continually help Iyara community on developmental strides and rapid growth, stressing that another 2022 Cultural Day is aimed to use occasion to raise funds for community development purposes.

“Without any doubt, lyara people are hard-working and development-oriented. As a result, many of the amenities in the town have been the results of community efforts, particularly in the area of education, electricity, water supply and security. Individuals in the community, clubs, the association’s branches and religious bodies in the community, have made sacrificial and generous contributions towards our community development wholeheartedly, and we commend this responsible efforts and gestures of our people.

“The combine effort of our people, however, is a drop in the ocean as it has not been able to address the infrastructural shortage of the community. Therefore, the 2022 edition of the Iyara Cultural Day has been specifically organised to launch N100 million education and water development fund for the purpose of rehabilitation, reconstruction and equipping of education and water facilities.” the president noted.

Earlier in her address, the Principal of the Community Secondary School, Iyara, Mrs. Badaki, expressed gratitude to the national president of IDA and members of the community for the donation of an administrative block to the school.