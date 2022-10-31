Ganduje Launches 100 Ultra-modern Buses, 50 Taxis to Boost Transportation in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday formally launched 100 ultra-modern buses and 50 taxis with the aim of boosting transportation activities within Kano metropolis and its environs.



Speaking at the Grand Launch of the vehicles held at Kano Pillars Stadium, Ganduje said the initiative was conceived as part of the resolve of his administration to transform Kano to a mega city considering its cosmopolitan nature and blossoming population.



Ganduje added that for efficiency to be ensured, the vehicles would be run by private operators.

According to him, the present administration had invested huge resources in the process to transform the city in line with what was obtained globally.

He disclosed that with the introduction of the befitting mass transit system passengers roaming the nooks and crannies of Kano would be greatly assisted in reaching their respective destinations.



He said: “What we are launching today is a clear testimony to our determination to ensure the functionality of our mass transit system.

“What we want from the operators of these modern commercial vehicles is judicious management for them to understand as they are provided with the means of livelihood.



“We are calling on wealthy individuals to come and invest in the transportation sector for peoples’ predicament to be cushioned.

“With the launch of these vehicles, we are hoping to add more in the year 2023 annual budget. We are gradually phasing out the proliferation of tricycles within the nooks and crannies of Kano.



“The tricycle operators would be restricted to operate within the vicinity of the main roads. Our quest for transforming Kano can only be realistic when a functional transportation system is institutionalised.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the committee at the launch, Alhaji Rabiu Sulieman Bichi described the initiative as a good omen for people battling with transportation hiccups.



According to him, the committee carefully examined the areas to be taken into cognisance for the system to be effective and result-oriented.

He called on the operators of the vehicles to be circumspect in handling the buses in order to avoid the culture of lack of good maintenance.

Bichi, stressing that Kano as a sprawling commercial center must be designed in the way it maintains its cosmopolitan status.