Crisis as Lawyers Dump NBA, Form Parallel Association 

*Senior lawyer says new group unknown to LSN

Alex Enumah in Abuja with agency report

Another professional association of lawyers called to the Nigerian Bar has been established.

The association, known as the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN), is led by a leading insolvency practitioner, Mr. Kunle Ogunba (SAN).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of LSN, Mr. Douglas Ogbankwa.

But in a swift reaction, a senior lawyer, Mr. Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN, objected to the announcement, saying the executive committee announced by Ogbankwa is not known to LSN.



He said the re-emergence of the erstwhile LSN originally registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on December 28, 1994 and its purported protem national executives, were unknown



Legal practitioners in Nigeria had been regulated solely under the umbrella of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) founded in 1933.

Ogbankwa said in the statement that LSN emerged in a bid to redefine the ideas of the founding fathers of the legal profession.

He referred to the LSN as a “new sheriff in town”.



Describing the legal profession in Nigeria as having a chequered history spanning from “the sublime to the ridiculous”, he said that LSN was established to keep the legal practice in Nigeria in line with international best practices.

“In redefining the ideas of the founding fathers of the legal profession in Nigeria, the Law Society of Nigeria, a new professional association of lawyers called the Nigerian Bar, has been established.



“This is in keeping with international best practices, which allow for an alternative, to ensure that lawyers thrive within the realm of those they have shared values with,” he said.

According to Ogbankwa, in a letter dated October 24, the pro tem National Executive Committee of LSN notified the Body of Benchers of the association’s existence and its national officers.



“The LSN, with membership, spread all over Nigeria, exists to empower the legal profession with quality member services, facilitate access to justice, maintain and advance the cause of justice, and promote the rule of law through advocacy and good governance,” he stated.

He listed the executives of LSN as follows: Ogunba (SAN), President; Mr. Nimi Walson-Jack, Vice President; Mr. Abdulqadir Alhaji Sani, Secretary; Mr. Olasupo Ojo, Welfare Secretary; and Mrs Chioma Ferguson, Treasurer.



Other executive members are Mr. Douglas Ogbankwa, Publicity Secretary; Mr. Zara Umar Yakubu, Financial Secretary; Mrs. Alice Ogaku Awonugba, Assistant Secretary; and Mr. Hassan Sheriff, Assistant Publicity Secretary.



“It is on the verge of uncommon and necessary reforms in our legal annals and the ageless egalitarian posture on the freedom to lawfully associate, that the LSN also writes your distinguished body, introducing herself,” he stated.

A key promoter of the new association had told THISDAY recently that there was no going back on the move, noting that accountants and other professionals have multiple unions to choose from.



He vowed that while LSN would not antagonise NBA, “it will aggressively pitch its programmes with lawyers and vigorously canvass membership.”

The promoter said the new body had written to the Body of Benchers intimating the Benchers of its existence.



Efforts to get the leadership of the NBA to respond to the re-emergence of the lawyers’ association proved abortive at press time.

However, a senior lawyer, Ahonaruogho, has said the new executive committee announced by Ogbankwa is not known to LSN.

In a disclaimer he personally signed, Ahonaruogho said the re-emergence of the erstwhile LSN originally registered by the CAC on December 28, 1994 and its purported protem national executives, were unknown.



He stated that no executive had been appointed for the LSN, warning that the purported announcement of the new lawyers’ body should be disregarded.

The disclaimer read: “My attention has just been drawn to the purported Executive Committee of the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS) and hereby wish to assure all legal practitioners in Nigeria that the purported executive committee is unknown to the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS).



“The Law Society of Nigeria (NLS) was incorporated on 28th December, 1994, by my good self, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, as Convener and as Secretary with Mr. Charles I. Idehen as Chairman.



“The idea was to save the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from self-destruction after the 1992 Port Harcourt crises and we have over the years reviewed the need to keep the Nigerian Lawyers under the main umbrella of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).



“Recent events in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have led to an increasing agitation for the full commencement of activities of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) for which some representatives of the persons now claiming to be Executives of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) held a meeting with me and one of the promoters of the Law Society of Nigeria on October 6, 2022, in Lagos, where their appeal for the commencement of full activities was tabled, considered and deferred for further consultations with some of the other key promoters and the sole surviving Trustees.



“That consultation is ongoing and the hasty announcement by the said letter with reference number LDN/BOB/C/2022/Vol. 1/001, on the indicated subject

“In conclusion on behalf of the promoters of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) and as Founding Secretary, I hereby state categorically that no executive has been appointed for the Law Society of Nigeria as at today, Sunday, October 30, 2022, and that the purported notice should be disregarded.”