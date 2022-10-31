Business Editors Holds Workshop on Infrastructure Financing

The Association of Business Editors in Nigeria (ABEN), is set to hold its 2022 national workshop on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Holding at the Sheraton Hotels Ikeja Lagos, the workshop will focus on the theme, “Infrastructure financing as pathway to sustainable economic development.”

The ABEN workshop is being hosted in partnership with Nigeria’s leading corporate organizations including Dangote Group,

Nigeria Sovereign Wealth Investment Authority and Sundry Foods Limited

To be chaired by the immediate past Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Chief Waheed Olagunju the workshop will also feature presentations from Zenith Bank, Access Bank,, First Bank, United Bank for Africa, among others.

Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Development & Budget, Mr Sam Egube, is expected to give a keynote speech at the event, while Amanze Okere is expected to represent the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) Dr Michael Ohiani.