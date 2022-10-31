…Ajakaye Scoops Third Player-of-the-Match Award

Nigeria’s Flamingos striker, Opeyemi Ajakaye, yesterday bagged her third Player-of-the-Match Award after being named the outstanding footballer in the third-placed game against Germany.

She previously clinched two such awards in this competition that ended yesterday in India.

The FC Robo star scored her first goal at the World Cup today against Germany in Navi Mumbai.

She worked her socks off for the team and was always a threat to the opposing defence with her speed, tenacity and power.

She netted six times for Nigeria to qualify for the U17 World Cup in India.

The Flamingoes survived a late scare by Germany to win 3-2 on penalties after scores at full time stood at 3-3.