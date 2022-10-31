  • Sunday, 30th October, 2022

…Ajakaye Scoops Third Player-of-the-Match Award

Sport | 28 seconds ago

 

Nigeria’s Flamingos striker, Opeyemi Ajakaye, yesterday bagged her third Player-of-the-Match Award after being named the outstanding footballer in the third-placed game against Germany.

She previously clinched two such awards in this competition that ended yesterday in India.

The FC Robo star scored her first goal at the World Cup today against Germany in Navi Mumbai.

She worked her socks off for the team and was always a threat to the opposing defence with her speed, tenacity and power.

She netted six times for Nigeria to qualify for the U17 World Cup in India.

The Flamingoes survived a late scare by Germany to win 3-2 on penalties after scores at full time stood at 3-3.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.