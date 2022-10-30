Pacesetter: Utibe Rone as One of the Leading Lights in Fashion and Style

HighLife

When the cockerel crows very loudly, it is usually because there is a female chicken nearby for which it is content to strain its voice. The aphorism is a bit crass, yes, but it hits at the essence of one of the things that drive the man dubbed the Jewel of Niger Delta, the man behind UTM Offshore Limited, Julius Rone. This person who is the motivation for Rone’s doings is his wife, Utibe ‘Yutee’ Rone, a bright and stunning individual. And while her husband is raising dust in the oil and gas sector of Nigeria, Yutee is doing even more in the fashion and style industry.

It has been a while since Yutee actively made an effort to stand out among Nigeria’s most successful women. Even so, her achievements are not far from the apex. As a fashion genius, Yutee casts every step of hers in the halls of true fashion and style appreciation. This has led others to believe that her grasp of the industry and its particulars is innate and nearly divine. But this is not the case. She is only immeasurably good at what she does.

Yutee is a designer. She is generally believed to be one of the most gifted and accomplished high-end women’s wear designers in Africa. Her company, Yutee Rone, was established in 2007 and it distinguished itself by designing unique styles using the best fabric quality around. Because of this, Yutee has been able to claim her place among women’s wear designers in the country and African continent, easily trumping her peers in other parts of these regions.

At present, it is generally believed that Yutee tops the list of best Nigerian designers of female clothing. More than that, however, Yutee inhabits her fashion choices. As a result, she is dubbed the Queen of Fashion and Style in Nigeria, a title that she does not pay too much attention to but has managed to keep all these years.