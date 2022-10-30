Bauchi Gov Empowers 2,000 Youths, Women

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Saturday, distributed economic empowerment items worth N190 million to 2,000 youths and women in the Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that the government had previously distributed items worth N75 million to 500 beneficiaries in each of the 19 local government areas of the state.

This was done through the Kaura Economic and Empowerment Programme (KEEP), initiated by Gov. Mohammed’s administration.

Distributing the items, Mohammed said the launching of the programme in the Bauchi local government area, which is the 20th, could be regarded as the grand finale of the programme, having reached all the 20 LGAs of the state.

“Bauchi metropolis is the seat of government and economic nerve centre of the state. The local government is also the most populous and cosmopolitan among the 20 local government areas that we have.

“Economic activities are therefore bound to be higher in Bauchi local government than the other 19 areas and because of the demographics and other considerations, Bauchi comes out as the most important LG.

“The total number of beneficiaries is 2,000 and about N190 million has been distributed,” he said.

According to him, out of the 2,000 beneficiaries, 1,850 would be given cash to either start up or improve their businesses while the remaining 150 beneficiaries would be given various items.

He said the items included motorcycles, buses, sewing machines and grinding machines.

Mohammed further said that KEEP had changed the lives of its beneficiaries for the better, adding that the generality of the people of the state was feeling the positive impact of the programme.