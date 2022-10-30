Another Year in the Bag for Dokpesi

HighLife

To be or not to be, that is the question. For many lovers of literature, these words by Williams Shakespeare are very profound. And yet, for others, the real goal is living out the words until they fall short of the true depth of their meaning. Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the Chairman of DAAR Communications Limited, is one such person who has lived and continues to live fine. Recently, he hit the mark of 71, while still retaining his title of one of the most accomplished media entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The media industry in Nigeria recently celebrated the 71st birthday of Dokpesi a few days ago. Several prestigious individuals and corporate entities sent along their goodwill in the form of congratulatory messages. Others, however, took the time to contemplate Dokpesi’s life and accomplishments, ending their soliloquies with guttural exclamations and sighs.

To say that Dokpesi has not lived an enviable life is to attempt to cap his accomplishments. Born on October 25, 1951, Dokpesi was a member of a family that included six female children. The dynamics of such a household probably influenced his interest in drama, so it is not surprising that he became a notable character in media despite the barriers to such an interest in the 1990s.

More than anything else, Dokpesi is known for pioneering Africa Independent Television (AIT), Africa’s first satellite Television station. As a consequence, he is widely known as a media sage and lauded for braving the challenges of setting up the first privately owned radio station in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that Dokpesi has accomplished a lot more than he is given credit for in Nigeria’s media industry. Yet, considering the sensitivity of the industry, Dokpesi was able to navigate barriers and reach the level of a historic progenitor. Now that he has clocked 71, he is crystallizing his position in Nigeria and is still enjoying the praises of Nigerians at home and abroad.