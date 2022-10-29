 Stanbic Renews Commitment to Multisectoral Business Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has pledged continued support to Nigerian businesses across all the sectors.

The organisation made this known while unveiling its proposition for business success and sustainability in Lagos, recently.

At the event, the foremost end-to-end financial services provider unveiled a bouquet of innovative financial business services that cuts across sectors, both within and outside the country.

The bank’s Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Remy Osuagwu stated that the bank was repositioning its business to align with Nigerian local and international business. Osuagwu disclosed that the bank was also putting up solutions that will resolve growth challenges in Nigerian businesses.

He said, “We know that some businesses think they can grow alone, but the truth is no business can survive without the right partner. We are glad that we are positioned as an experienced financial partner to support business growth.

“The idea of our launch is to showcase all the financial solutions, including advisory services that businesses can take advantage of to meet their growth aspirations, especially in the face of the current challenging operating terrain. Our solutions are thoughtfully created to meet the needs of businesses across diverse sectors.

“For instance, one of our solutions, the Africa-China Trade Solution (ACTS), facilitates trade dealings, imports, and exports with China. Our customers in that line of business are covered because it grants African enterprises access to new markets, expands their customer base, and creates a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries and the rest of the Asian continent.”

Also speaking, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic IBTC, Eric Fajemisin assured customers to see the bank as a trusted partner that offers opportunities and risk management strategies.

He said, “Our Global Markets team offers a range of trading and risk management solutions across different asset classes in the financial markets, our investment banking team provide a full suite of advisory and financing solutions and our transactional products and services team provides a range of transactional solutions, including cash management and international trade.”

Also unveiled at the event was a TV commercial that spoke to the limitless possibilities of the business solutions offered by the bank.